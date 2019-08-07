|
FORSYTH Sue and Gary would like to sincerely thank all friends, neighbours and colleagues for their kind messages of sympathy and donations received, following the recent sad loss of Terry 'Kiwi' Thank you to Dr Dickinson, the District Nurses, St. Catherine's Hospice, Dr Parikh at Royal Preston Hospital and carers and social services for their care and support over the years, to Dolores Seaton for a lovely service and to
B. Livesey Ltd. for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 7, 2019