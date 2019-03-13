Home

Stephen Forrester Notice
FORRESTER On 1st March 2019, suddenly at home with his family
Stephen (Ste)
aged 61 years.
Dearly loved father of Suzanna, Mark, Rachel and Kayleigh, devoted grandad of Brandon, Aaron, Liam, Evie, Tommy and Ella, loving brother, brother-in-law
and uncle.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to P.S.P.A
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 15th March at 4:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 13, 2019
