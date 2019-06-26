Home

Stefan Wasiuta

Notice

Stefan Wasiuta Notice
Wasiuta The family of the late
Stefan Wasiuta wish to acknowledge our sincere thanks to the kind support and condolences from our friends, neighbours and family during this difficult period.
We would also like to make a special thanks to Chorley Hospitals staff for the care and support they gave our father, he passed away peacefully and with dignity.
Also, to Father Marsden
at St. Mary's Church for a wonderful service.
Then, another thanks to
Carl Kenyon Meridian Funeral Home for making the time so much easier and arranging a beautiful funeral. Lastly, Marshalls florist for the amazing floral arrangement.
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 26, 2019
