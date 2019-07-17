Home

Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
13:30
St George's Parish Church
Chorley
Stanley Fairclough Notice
FAIRCLOUGH On 9th July 2019 suddenly at home
Stanley
"Stan"
Aged 90 years
Beloved husband of the late Joyce, dearly loved father of Stephen and Christine (dec), devoted grandad of Lee and Alyson also great grandad to Sienna.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o the funeral director (gift aid if possible please)
Funeral Service to be held at
St George's Parish Church, Chorley on Monday 22nd July at 1:30pm followed by interment at Chorley Cemetery.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 17, 2019
