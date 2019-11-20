|
|
|
MADDOCK On 16th November 2019, peacefully after a long illness in The Gables, with her family by her side
Shirley Norma
aged 85 years
Beloved wife of the late Arthur, dearly loved mam of Paul (dec), loving mother-in-law to Shona, devoted grandma of Nicola and Sally, dear grandmother-in-law to Michael, cherished great grandma to Matthew, Holly and Harry.
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 25th November
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 20, 2019