B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Sheila Beeland Notice
BEELAND On 26th July 2019
Sheila
aged 84 years
Beloved wife of the late Harvey Beeland, dearly loved mother of Beverly and the late Richard, cherished grandmother of Alessandro, Gisella and Liliana.
Funeral Service and Committal to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday
8th August at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 7, 2019
