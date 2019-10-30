Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
09:45
t St. Oswalds R/C Church
Coppull
View Map
Shaun Nolan Notice
NOLAN On the 17th October 2019,
suddenly in hospital,
Shaun
aged 58 years.
Dearly loved father to Mark, Laura, Martin, Amy and Matt, devoted grandad to Tyler, Amelia, Alfie, Devon, Jack, Vinnie, Jayden and the late Blake, loving brother of Michael, Martyn (deceased), Steven, Brian and Sonya (deceased), dear brother in law of Tracey, a dear uncle and great uncle and much loved son of the late Glenys and Derek.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation or
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Oswalds R/C Church, Coppull on Monday 4th November at 9.45am, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 30, 2019
