PEARSON On 11th February 2019,
peacefully in hospital and of Charnock Richard
Roy
aged 83 years
Beloved son of the late Margaret and Jack Pearson, loving brother of Leslie (deceased) and Audrey, a dear brother-in-law to Stella and George, dear uncle and great uncle.
'At Rest, Love you always'
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019
