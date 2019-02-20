Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Pearson

Notice Condolences

Roy Pearson Notice
PEARSON On 11th February 2019,
peacefully in hospital and of Charnock Richard
Roy
aged 83 years
Beloved son of the late Margaret and Jack Pearson, loving brother of Leslie (deceased) and Audrey, a dear brother-in-law to Stella and George, dear uncle and great uncle.
'At Rest, Love you always'
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.