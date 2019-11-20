|
|
|
SHARPLES (née Cadman) On 12th November 2019,
peacefully at home with her family
Rita
aged 78 years
Dearly loved mother of Alan and Judith, loving mother-in-law of Louise and Paul, devoted grandma of Sophie, Ami, Kerry, Lucy, Katie and Rachael and faithful friend of Dolly and Harry.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, payable to Cancer Research c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 20, 2019