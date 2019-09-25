Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
14:30
Chapel House Christian Fellowship
Chorley
Paula Taylor Notice
TAYLOR (née Wagstaffe) On 16th September 2019, peacefully at home
Paula
aged 75 years
Devoted wife of Jim,
beloved mother of Nigel, Adrian and Claire, loving grandma of David, Jonathan, Joshua and Joanna, a great grandma of Lucas and Hannah and a much loved mother-in-law to Lynne and Sue
Funeral Service will be held at Chapel House Christian Fellowship, Chorley on Tuesday 1st October at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Open Doors c/o the Funeral Director (please Gift Aid, if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 25, 2019
