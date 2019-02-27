|
McCRORY
Patrick Vincent On Tuesday 19th February 2019, Patrick (Patsy) of Chorley sadly passed away aged 80 years.
The loving husband of the late Judy. Treasured dad to Julie, Peter, Sharon and Shaun, father-in-law
to Michael and Monica. Doting papa's to Leanne and Hayley,
great grandad to Molly and Ella.
A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's R.C. Church, Chorley on Wednesday 27th February 2019
at 1.30pm followed by committal
at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations welcome in memory to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
c/o Kenyons Funeral Directors, 180-182 Eaves Lane, Chorley
PR6 0AU Tel 01257 276104.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
