BOND On 23rd July 2019 suddenly but peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Patricia
aged 76 years
Beloved wife of Paul,
dearly loved mother of
Wendy, Mandy and Victoria, devoted grandma of Ben and Lucy, Francis and Thomas, Kyle and Jake, great grandma of Nova.
Funeral Service to take place today at St. Gregory's R/C Church, Chorley at 10:00 am followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to CCU Dept at Chorley Hospital
(Lancashire Teaching Hospitals CCU) c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
Enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 31, 2019