Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Roden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Roden

Notice Condolences

Norman Roden Notice
RODEN On 3rd March 2019, peacefully in Chorley Hospital.
Norman
aged 99 years
Dearly loved son of the late Joseph and Elsie Roden. Dear Cousin of Audrey, much loved uncle to Lesley, Wendy, Janet, Howard, Andrew, Geoffrey and their families also a very dear friend to Wilma and neighbours John and Shirley.
Flowers welcome or donations, if preferred, to Galloway's Society for the Blind c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at Chorley Methodist Church on Wednesday 13th March at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.