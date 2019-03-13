|
|
|
RODEN On 3rd March 2019, peacefully in Chorley Hospital.
Norman
aged 99 years
Dearly loved son of the late Joseph and Elsie Roden. Dear Cousin of Audrey, much loved uncle to Lesley, Wendy, Janet, Howard, Andrew, Geoffrey and their families also a very dear friend to Wilma and neighbours John and Shirley.
Flowers welcome or donations, if preferred, to Galloway's Society for the Blind c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at Chorley Methodist Church on Wednesday 13th March at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More