Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Norman Broadstock Notice
BROADSTOCK Norman Passed away peacefully at
Chorley District Hospital on
22nd August 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Amy. Dearly loved father
of Stephen and David.
Dear father-in-law, loving
Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Derian House.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel; 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 28, 2019
