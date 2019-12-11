Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
14:00
St. Laurences Parish Church
Michael Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Suddenly, but peacefully at his home, Michael Robert

(Mike)
aged 70 years

Beloved husband of Joyce and dearly loved father of Stuart.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
St. Laurences Parish Church on Tuesday 17th December at 2.00pm, followed by private family committal at Overdale Crematorium, Bolton.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 11, 2019
