Walsh Melvin Peacefully at home, surrounded by family on 29th September 2019, Melvin, aged 74 years.
The loving husband of Pauline, devoted father of Jill and Julie
and father in law, wonderful grandfather of Jack, Tom,
Ezra and Amos, brother in law
and friend of many.
Service at Horwich Parish Church on Monday 7th October at 12 noon followed by committal at
Overdale Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent for Macmillan or
Bolton Hospice.
All inquiries and donations to
The Livesey Funeral Service,
Church Street, Horwich,
Tel 01204 696311.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019