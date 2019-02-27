|
|
|
SOUTHWORTH On 17th February 2019, peacefully at home with her family,
Mavis
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Norman, dearly loved mother to Anne, Kathy and Sharon, loving mother-in-law of John and Stephen, devoted nanny to Lindsay, Rebecca, Helen, Rachael, Emily and Joanne.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please Gift Aid if possible).
Funeral Service will be held at
St. John the Divine, Coppull, on Thursday 28th February at 12:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More