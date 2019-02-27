Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:30
St. John the Divine
Coppull
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Southworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Southworth

Notice Condolences

Mavis Southworth Notice
SOUTHWORTH On 17th February 2019, peacefully at home with her family,
Mavis
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Norman, dearly loved mother to Anne, Kathy and Sharon, loving mother-in-law of John and Stephen, devoted nanny to Lindsay, Rebecca, Helen, Rachael, Emily and Joanne.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please Gift Aid if possible).
Funeral Service will be held at
St. John the Divine, Coppull, on Thursday 28th February at 12:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.