T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00
St Oswald's R/C Church, Coppull
Maurice Alker Notice
ALKER Passed away peacefully at
Chorley Hospital on
18th November 2019,
surrounded by his loving family,
Maurice, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Doreen,
much loved dad of
Brian, David and Gerard
(the late Stephen), Christopher,
Donna, Martin and Simon.
A loving father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.
'Maurice was a true gentleman
and a good friend to
all who knew him'.
He will be sorely missed.
A Requiem Mass will be offered
at St Oswald's R/C Church,
Coppull on Saturday
7th December 2019 at 10.00am,
followed by Interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Rockwood A (Ward),
Chorley Hospital c/o and
all enquiries to T & ME Walsh,
46/48 Preston Road,
Standish, Tele: 01257 421 608.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 27, 2019
