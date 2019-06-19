Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
13:30
St. Mary's Parish Church
Eccleston
View Map
Marylyn Haydock Notice
HAYDOCK (née Walton) On 6th June 2019,
peacefully in hospital.
Marylyn 'Barbara'
aged 71 years
Beloved wife of Ian,
devoted mum to
Lesley and Gareth,
cherished nana of Carrie-Anne, dearly loved sister of Susan,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Eccleston on Thursday 27th June
at 1:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
At the request of the family
no dress code.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Derian House
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 19, 2019
