HAYDOCK (née Walton) On 6th June 2019,
peacefully in hospital.
Marylyn 'Barbara'
aged 71 years
Beloved wife of Ian,
devoted mum to
Lesley and Gareth,
cherished nana of Carrie-Anne, dearly loved sister of Susan,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Eccleston on Thursday 27th June
at 1:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
At the request of the family
no dress code.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Derian House
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 19, 2019
