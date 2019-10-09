|
|
|
HILL On 2nd October 2019, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Mary Victoria
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law, devoted grandma and great grandma,
also a dear aunt.
A special thanks to the staff on Ward 17 at Royal Preston Hospital and to the community district nurses for their loving care.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 11th October at 4:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Good night God Bless xxxxxx
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019