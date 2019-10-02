Home

H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:45
St Paul's Church
Withnell

Mary Hargrave Notice
HARGRAVE Mary On 11th September 2019
suddenly under tragic circumstances,
Mary, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Barry, dearly loved and adored mum of Karen, dear mother in law of Dan and much loved and doting grandma of Archie and dearest sister of Keith.
We hide our tears when
we speak your name,
But the pain in our hearts
is still the same,
Although we smile and
seem care free,
There's no one misses you
more than us.
Funeral service and Interment at St Paul's Church, Withnell on
Friday 4th October at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Brake (Road Safety Charity)
Enquiries to H G Wilde
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Tel: 01772 335974
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019
