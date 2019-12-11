Home

LUCAS On 8th December 2019, peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Marlene
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Raymond,
dearly loved mother of Susan, Sandra and Martin,
dear mother-in-law of Brian, Ian and Sharron, cherished nana to Kylie and Warren, Sian and Peter, Eleana and Chloe.
Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church, Charnock Richard on Wednesday 18th December at 4:00pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD (payable to British Lung Foundation) c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 11, 2019
