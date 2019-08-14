|
|
|
WRENNALL The family of the late Margaret Wrennall would like to thank
most sincerely all relatives,
friends and neighbours for
cards, messages of sympathy
and donations to Alzheimer's Society received following
their recent sad loss.
Thanks to Doctors and Nurses
at Whittle Surgery and the staff
at Whittle Brook Pharmacy. Special thanks to Dr Nichol and
her staff at Royal Preston Hospital and the carers at Guardian
Home Care for all their support over the last few years.
Special thanks to Rev'd Eric Lacey for a fitting service and to the Pastor of St John's, Whittle for their ministration over the last
few years.
Also thanks to B. Livesey Ltd.
for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019