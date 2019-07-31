Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:30
St. John the Evangelist
Whittle-le-Woods
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Margaret Wrennall Notice
WRENNALL On 23rd July 2019 peacefully
in Royal Preston Hospital
after a long illness
Margaret "Peggy"
aged 95 years
Beloved wife of 67 years to Maurice, dearly loved mother of Martin, Malcolm and Janet,
loving mother-in-law and a
devoted grandma.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. John the Evangelist,
Whittle-le-Woods on Thursday 8th August at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 31, 2019
