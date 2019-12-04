Home

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Margaret Sumner Notice
SUMNER On 25th November 2019, peacefully at Chorley Hospital,
Margaret,
aged 84 years.
Beloved sister of the late Cecilia Darlington, sister-in-law of Albert, dearly loved aunt to Jayne, Simon and Anne, great aunt to Robert, Rebecca and Jack.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 9th December
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the
British Lung Foundation www.blf.org.uk c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 4, 2019
