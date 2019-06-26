|
MOREY On 13th June 2019
peacefully in
Penwortham Lodge Nursing Home.
Margaret Anne
Aged 80 years
Beloved wife of the late
John Ernest,
dearly loved mother of Andrew and Peter, loving mother in law of
Elizabeth, devoted grandma of Jay,
Anna and Sasha, loving sister of
Evelyn (dec) Alan and Jean.
Funeral Service to take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Directors
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 26, 2019
