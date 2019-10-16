|
|
|
FEARN (née Attwood) On 9th October 2019, peacefully in Marley Court Nursing Home
Margaret
aged 93 years
Much loved mum of Jackie (dec), Barbara, Alan (dec) and Kevin, dear mother-in-law of
Ian and Mary,
a loving and devoted nanna,
great grandma and
great great grandma
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 21st October
at 3:30pm
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to:
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 16, 2019