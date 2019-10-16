Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Margaret Fearn Notice
FEARN (née Attwood) On 9th October 2019, peacefully in Marley Court Nursing Home
Margaret
aged 93 years
Much loved mum of Jackie (dec), Barbara, Alan (dec) and Kevin, dear mother-in-law of
Ian and Mary,
a loving and devoted nanna,
great grandma and
great great grandma
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 21st October
at 3:30pm
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to:
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 16, 2019
