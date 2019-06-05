DICKINSON (née HALSTEAD) Of Your Charity Pray for the Repose of the Soul of

MARGARET MARY

Who, fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully on

Sunday, 26th May, aged 84 years.

Beloved wife of Joseph,

loving mother to Anthony, devoted sister to Monica and Bernadette,

a much loved aunty, sister-in-law, great aunty, cousin and friend.

Requiem Mass was offered on Saturday, 1st June at St Mary's Catholic Church, Euxton.

AMDG

Joe and Anthony wish to thank all those involved in caring for Margaret during her brief illness especially her devoted family

and the Doctors and staff at

Euxton Medical Centre.

Thanks to all the clergy involved and especially Fr Simon Henry. Thanks to Jacqueline, Brett, and Carl at Meridian and to Brian Leyland for the excellent catering.

Donations in memory of Margaret are being made to St Catherine's Hospice, care of the family or via Merdian Funeral Home.