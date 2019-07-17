|
|
|
TAYLOR (née Brown) On 4th July 2019,
peacefully at home
Marjorie 'Marj'
aged 88 years
Devoted wife of Cyril, loving mother of Paul and Carol,
mother-in-law to Cath,
much loved grandmother
to Thomas,
Matthew and Emily.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service to take place today Tuesday 16th July at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 17, 2019