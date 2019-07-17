Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Majorie Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Majorie Taylor

Notice Condolences

Majorie Taylor Notice
TAYLOR (née Brown) On 4th July 2019,
peacefully at home
Marjorie 'Marj'
aged 88 years
Devoted wife of Cyril, loving mother of Paul and Carol,
mother-in-law to Cath,
much loved grandmother
to Thomas,
Matthew and Emily.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service to take place today Tuesday 16th July at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.