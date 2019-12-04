|
|
|
BRADBURY On the 27th November 2019,
peacefully at Chorley Hospital,
after a long illness bravely borne.
Lynda
aged 73 years
Beloved wife of Harold, dearly loved mother of Paul and Jane, loving grannie of Abigail, Joe, Charlotte, Peter and Jonni.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd,
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 4, 2019