|
|
|
GODWIN On 29th May 2019,
peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
Lilian 'Lil'
aged 95 years
Beloved husband of
the late Gordon,
dearly loved mother of Jean and
John, dear mother-in-law, cherished grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral Service to take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 4:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK and
Alzheimer's Society c/o the Funeral
Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 12, 2019
Read More