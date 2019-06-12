Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
16:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Godwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Godwin

Notice Condolences

Lilian Godwin Notice
GODWIN On 29th May 2019,
peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital

Lilian 'Lil'
aged 95 years
Beloved husband of
the late Gordon,
dearly loved mother of Jean and
John, dear mother-in-law, cherished grandmother and
great grandmother.

Funeral Service to take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 4:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK and
Alzheimer's Society c/o the Funeral
Director (please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.