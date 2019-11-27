Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Wallbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Wallbank

Notice Condolences

Kevin Wallbank Notice
WALLBANK On the 18th November 2019, peacefully in hospital,

Kevin,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
dearly loved dad to Carol and Chris,
dear father-in-law of Lindsay and loving and devoted grandad to Martin and Laura.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 29th November
at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -