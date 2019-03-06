|
THOMPSON Peacefully on the 23rd
February 2019, at Ryecourt Nursing Home, Kenneth Muir
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley, dearly
loved dad to Kay, Jill and Helen, dear father-in-law to Neil, Andrew and Stephen, loving and devoted grandad to Claire, Mark, Alex, Christopher and Erin, great grandad to Jack and George, also a dear brother to Bob (deceased), Barry and Margaret.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director (please Gift Aid if possible).
Private family committal
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 11:30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St. George's Parish Church, Chorley at 12:45pm, all are welcome to attend.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 6, 2019
