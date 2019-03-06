Home

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:45
St. George's Parish Church
Chorley
Kenneth Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Peacefully on the 23rd
February 2019, at Ryecourt Nursing Home, Kenneth Muir
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley, dearly
loved dad to Kay, Jill and Helen, dear father-in-law to Neil, Andrew and Stephen, loving and devoted grandad to Claire, Mark, Alex, Christopher and Erin, great grandad to Jack and George, also a dear brother to Bob (deceased), Barry and Margaret.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director (please Gift Aid if possible).
Private family committal
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 11:30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St. George's Parish Church, Chorley at 12:45pm, all are welcome to attend.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 6, 2019
