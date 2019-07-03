Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:30
St. Paul's Parish Church
Adlington
KIRBY On 29th June 2019
peacefully at Marley Court Nursing Home with his family

Kenneth
Aged 93 years

Beloved husband of the late Joan,
dearly loved father of Kathryn and
Barbara, much loved father-in-law to Ian and Barry, devoted grandad to Paul, Ian and Jill and loving great grandad to Caitlin, Eliza, George, Eva, Molly and Oliver.

Funeral service will be held at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington on Wednesday 10th July at 12.30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 3, 2019
