B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Kenneth Chew Notice
CHEW On 23rd August 2019
peacefully in his sleep
Kenneth
aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Marion,
dearly loved father of David,
loving father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and uncle.
Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
or Derian House
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019
