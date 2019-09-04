|
|
|
CHEW On 23rd August 2019
peacefully in his sleep
Kenneth
aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Marion,
dearly loved father of David,
loving father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and uncle.
Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
or Derian House
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019