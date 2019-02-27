|
|
|
MOSS On 21st February 2019,
peacefully at home with her family
Kathleen Mary
aged 78 years
Beloved wife of Gerald,
dearly loved mum to
Susan, David, Alan and Graeme,
dear mother-in-law to
Martin, Debbie and Rebecca,
loving and devoted grandma
to Nichole, Jodie, Daniel, Edward,
Benjamin and Oliver,
cherished step grandma
to Liz and Sarah,
a dear sister to Pat and David
also a dear auntie to Fiona, Giles,
Kay, Martin, Simon and Claire.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St.Joseph's R.C. Church, Withnell
on Thursday 7th March at
10:00am prior to committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please Gift Aid if possible)
The family would like to say a
special thanks to all the
NHS staff involved in
Kathleen's care and also to the
Marie Curie Nurses.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
