B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30
St. James Church
Kathleen Butler Notice
BUTLER (née Bentley) On 27th July 2019, in hospital

Kathleen
aged 90 years.

Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum to Lynda and Stuart, much loved grandma and great grandma.

Service to take place at
Brindle St. James Church on Monday 19th August at 10:30am, followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Directors
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019
