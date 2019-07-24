|
Ainscough Kathleen Kathleen's family wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to them following their sad loss.
They are grateful for the support received from family, friends & neighbours and also for all donations kindly received.
They would like to give special thanks to Library House surgery, the district nurses and carers for the kindness and respect they gave Kathleen.
Thank you also to Rev. Martin Whiffen for leading the service.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019