Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Ainscough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ainscough

Notice

Kathleen Ainscough Notice
Ainscough Kathleen Kathleen's family wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to them following their sad loss.
They are grateful for the support received from family, friends & neighbours and also for all donations kindly received.
They would like to give special thanks to Library House surgery, the district nurses and carers for the kindness and respect they gave Kathleen.
Thank you also to Rev. Martin Whiffen for leading the service.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.