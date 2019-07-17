|
|
|
Ainscough Kathleen Passed away peacefully at
Chorley District Hospital
on 10th July, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved wife of Wilf,
dearly loved daughter of Vera,
loving mother to Julie and Diane,
much loved sister of Eileen,
a loving grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Hollinshead St Church on Thursday 18th July at 11am, followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Hollinshead Church.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare, Chorley
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 17, 2019