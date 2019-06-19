|
BURGESS On 12th June 2019 suddenly but peacefully in Blackpool Victoria, after a short illness
Julie Anne
aged 47 years
Dearly loved wife of Charles, devoted mother to Shane, beloved daughter of John and Kathleen, loving sister to Barry, Liam, Lynn and Carmen,
much loved sister-in-law, aunt, niece and cousin.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Chorley on Thursday 20th June at 12 noon followed by interment at
Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o the funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 19, 2019
