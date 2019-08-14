Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
13:00
St Bartholomew's Parish Church
Westhoughton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Wallwork
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Wallwork

Notice Condolences

Joyce Wallwork Notice
WALLWORK (née) Finnigan On 4th August 2019
peacefully in hospital.
Joyce
aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of John,
beloved mother of
Alison, Andrew and Jane,
loving mother-in-law to
Stephen and Andrew,
much loved grandma of
David, Matthew and Helen,
also a dear sister to Kathleen
and auntie to Carole.
Funeral service to be held at
St Bartholomew's Parish Church,
Westhoughton on Friday
16th August at 1:00pm
followed by committal at Overdale Crematorium, West Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Autism Initiatives c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.