WALLWORK (née) Finnigan On 4th August 2019
peacefully in hospital.
Joyce
aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of John,
beloved mother of
Alison, Andrew and Jane,
loving mother-in-law to
Stephen and Andrew,
much loved grandma of
David, Matthew and Helen,
also a dear sister to Kathleen
and auntie to Carole.
Funeral service to be held at
St Bartholomew's Parish Church,
Westhoughton on Friday
16th August at 1:00pm
followed by committal at Overdale Crematorium, West Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Autism Initiatives c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019