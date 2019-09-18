|
|
|
CLUCAS On 16th September 2019, peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Joseph 'Joe'
aged 83 years.
Loving father and father-in-law, devoted grandad, dear brother and uncle.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Gregory's RC Church, Weldbank on Monday 23rd September at 11:00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 18, 2019