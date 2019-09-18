Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Clucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Clucas

Notice Condolences

Joseph Clucas Notice
CLUCAS On 16th September 2019, peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Joseph 'Joe'
aged 83 years.
Loving father and father-in-law, devoted grandad, dear brother and uncle.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Gregory's RC Church, Weldbank on Monday 23rd September at 11:00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.