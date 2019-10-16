Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
José Hampson

José Hampson Notice
HAMPSON (née Cheetham) On 7th October 2019, peacefully at home after a short illness
José
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack
of Hampsons Toymaster, Chorley. Chamber of Trade (Rtd). A dear mother and devoted grandmother.
'Reunited with her beloved Jack.'
Funeral Service to take place at Rivington Parish Church on
Friday 18th October at 2:30pm, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Marie Curie,
St. Catherine's Hospice, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund or North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs
B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 16, 2019
