HAMPSON (née Cheetham) On 7th October 2019, peacefully at home after a short illness
José
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack
of Hampsons Toymaster, Chorley. Chamber of Trade (Rtd). A dear mother and devoted grandmother.
'Reunited with her beloved Jack.'
Funeral Service to take place at Rivington Parish Church on
Friday 18th October at 2:30pm, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Marie Curie,
St. Catherine's Hospice, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund or North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs
B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
