Broadbent & Seddon
33 Liverpool Road
Southport, Lancashire PR8 4AG
01704 778189
John Wright

WRIGHT Rev John Brian Wright,
of Forum Court, Southport and originally from Marshside,
sadly passed away on
November 21st 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
loving father to David,
treasured father in law to Judith and much loved grandad to
Amy and William.
Funeral service at Lord St West United Methodist Church on Monday 9th December at
12.00 noon followed by committal at Southport Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations welcome for
M.S. Society.
All enquiries to
Broadbent & Seddon
33 Liverpool Road, Birkdale Southport PR8 4AG
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 4, 2019
