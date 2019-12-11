|
|
|
RALPH On 4th December 2019,
peacefully at Chorley Hospital after a long illness bravely borne,
John,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved father of Karen and John, loving father in law of Claire, devoted grandy of Stephanie and great grandy of Ellie Mai.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Parkinsons UK, Chorley and
South Ribble Branch c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
St. Laurence's Parish Church on Monday 16th December at 1.30pm, followed by Committal at Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 11, 2019