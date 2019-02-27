Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
John Ormerod Notice
ORMEROD On 20th February 2019,
suddenly but peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
John Alexander
aged 65 years
Beloved husband of Pauline, loving father to Nick also grandad to Harry, Grace, Jorge and Faith.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Heartbeat (Preston) c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral Service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
