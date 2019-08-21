Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
13:30
St. George's Parish Church
Chorley
John Hodkinson Notice
HODKINSON On the 15th August 2019, peacefully at home with his family
John Alan
aged 84 years
(former proprietor of
Chorley Recovery)
Beloved husband of Christine, dearly loved father of Ian, Garry, Nicholas, Anthony and Emma,
a loving father-in-law, devoted grandad, great grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Friday 30th August at 1:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
or Help for Heroes
c/o the funeral director,
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 21, 2019
