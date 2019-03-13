|
|
|
CHARNOCK On 3rd March 2019,
peacefully in hospital
John Ian
aged 66 years
Beloved son of the late
John and Mabel Charnock,
very dear brother of Christine, David, Jeffrey, Lynne, Phillip and Karen, dear brother-in-law to
Bill, Barbara, Sandra, Neil,
Janette (deceased) and Mark,
a very dear uncle and great uncle.
John lived his life with
great courage and dignity
always and will be very sadly missed by his family.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, towards the supply of Bike Helmets to children in primary schools, payable to the family or via the Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/johns-helping-helmets
Funeral service will be held at
St. John the Divine, Coppull on Wednesday 20th March at 11:00am, followed by interment in Coppull Parish Churchyard.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 13, 2019
