|
|
|
VERNAL (née Riding) On 8th August 2019
peacefully in hospital
Joan
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Albert,
very dear mother to Michael (dec), Susan and Stephen, a devoted mother-in-law, grandma and
great grandma and a dear sister.
'Sadly missed.'
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 30th August at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Directors
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 21, 2019