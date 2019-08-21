Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Joan Vernal Notice
VERNAL (née Riding) On 8th August 2019
peacefully in hospital

Joan
aged 85 years.

Beloved wife of the late Albert,
very dear mother to Michael (dec), Susan and Stephen, a devoted mother-in-law, grandma and
great grandma and a dear sister.

'Sadly missed.'

Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 30th August at 12:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Directors
(please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 21, 2019
