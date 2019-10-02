Home

CHARNLEY On 23rd September 2019, peacefully in Marley Court
Joan
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved mother to Michael and mother-in-law to Sandra, cherished grandma of Jason and his partner Abbie, devoted great grandma of Rosie, a very dear sister to Vera and Beryl and
sister-in-law to Ronnie.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Peter's Parish Church, Chorley on Tuesday 8th October at 10:30am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St Peter's Parish Church, Chorley c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019
